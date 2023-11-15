Kombucha Market Size With Current And Future Growth Analysis By Forecast From 2023 To 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Report Ocean published a recovery-based report for ' Global Kombucha Market ' that provides crucial details on company opportunities, growth plans, trends, innovations, the competitive landscape in 2022, and the geographic outlook. Based on relevant market and regional segmentation, a thorough assessment of this worldwide market includes the historical analysis of this market (from 2023 to 2032) and develops reliable and approximative timeline estimations up to 2032.

Global Kombucha Market is valued approximately USD $$ billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2023-2032.

Kombucha is a fermented black or green tea drink. Kombucha tea is fermented by bacteria and yeast. Kombucha helps in digestion, remove toxins from body, and boosts energy levels in body. Growing organic beverages industry and rising geriatric population are key drivers for the growth of Kombucha market.

For instance, according to global database Management Company Statista- The value of organic beverages consumed in the United States was approximately USD 1.43 billion in the year 2016 and by the year the Consumption increased to USD 1.64 billion and by the year 2022, the value of organic beverages consumed in the United States is expected to exceed USD 1.8 billion. In February 2021, Europe's largest Kombucha brand, The GUTsy Captain has launched a Zero sugar and Zero calorie range, for consumers who are looking for healthy drinks with low sugar levels. Furthermore, in July 2021 Austin based Greenbelt Kombucha has launched 4 New Non-Alcoholic Cocktail Inspired Drinks. The four flavors are Juniper & Tonic, Grapefruit Paloma, Elderberry Sangria, and New Fashioned. Also, with increasing Food & Beverage Specialty Stores in emerging markets and rising penetration of online sales channels, the adoption & demand for Kombucha is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, volatile cost of inventory and complex supply chain impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Kombucha market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to growing geriatric population and increasing demand for organic beverages in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as growing food and beverages sector in the region would create lucrative growth prospects for the Kombucha market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Makana Beverages LLC

Kombucha Wonder Drink Pvt Ltd.

KeVita LLC

Humm Kombucha LLC.

Reed's Inc.

Carpe Diem Pvt Ltd.

NessAlla Kombucha Pvt Ltd.

Live Soda LLC

Kosmic Kombucha Pvt Ltd.

Buchi Kombucha Pvt Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Flavor:

Regular

Herbs & Spices

Citrus

Berries

Apple

Coconut & Mangoes

Flowers

Others

By Packaging:

Glass Bottles

Cans

By Sales Channel:

Food and Drink Specialty Store

Hypermarket/Supermarket

Convenience Store

Online Retail

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

