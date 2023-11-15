Alcoholic Beverage Packaging Market Analysis, Key Segments, Share, Size, Growth Status, And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The research study conducted by Report Ocean on the " Alcoholic Beverage Packaging Market " spans over 100+ pages and delves into various facets of this market. It analyses the business strategies adopted by emerging industry players, examines the geographical scope, dissects market segments, evaluates the product landscape, and investigates price and cost structures. This research report facilitates market segmentation based on the latest Market trends, geographical market, and technological advancements. Each section of the report is meticulously prepared to scrutinize key aspects of the market. Moreover, it includes a detailed analysis of current applications, comparing them while focusing on opportunities, threats, and conducting a competitive analysis of major companies.

Global Alcoholic Beverage Packaging Market is valued at approximately USD 72.79 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.8% over the forecast period 2023-2030. Alcoholic Beverage Packaging is a type of bag-in-box and pouch packaging that allows for ecologically responsible methods of keeping alcoholic drinks safe from fill to end-of-life and extending freshness after opening. Proper beverage packaging design and execution extends the shelf life of the beverage, makes it more convenient for users, and decreases material costs due to waste. Rising demand for premium alcoholic beverages, particularly craft beer, as well as the growing popularity of speciality drinks, are likely to drive market expansion throughout the forecast period. The packing and manufacturing sectors provide appealing package forms to the beverage industry, and the growth and expansion of the food and beverage industries will drive the alcoholic beverage packaging market worth even higher. Other indirect effects include increased e-commerce industry proliferation, particularly in emerging nations, rising consumer preferences for retail formats, increasing westernisation, modernization, urbanisation, an ever-increasing global population, and rising personal disposable income.

Rising demand for premium alcoholic beverages including craft beer is expected to promote market growth . According to the Brewers Association in 2021, estimates the global beer industry worth USD 94.1 billion in 2020, while the global craft beer market worth USD 22.2 billion. China drinks more than 113 billion bottles of beer annually on average, compared to roughly 67.5 billion in the United States. Only a little bit more than half of that is consumed annually in Brazil. Additionally, Consumer brand awareness is growing, and the usage of renewable raw materials is expanding, which boost the alcoholic beverage packaging industry in the long run. However, government rules prohibiting the use of hazardous and non-biodegradable items have confined producers to a few packaging materials of Alcoholic Beverage Packaging stifling market growth throughout the forecast period of 2023-2030.

The key regions considered for the Global Alcoholic Beverage Packaging Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific dominated the market in 2022 owing to increased consumption of beer and spirit beverages in the region has been a key element in industry expansion. According to the WHO in 2022, alcohol consumption causes three million deaths per year, accounting for approximately 5.3% of all deaths worldwide and 5.1% of the global burden of disability-adjusted life years (DALYs). North America is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period 2022-2030, owing to increasing use of luxury alcoholic drinks like spirits and wines. For instance, the demand for vodka in the United States has been increasing. As one of the premium drinks, flavoured beer is in high demand in Europe.

Major market player included in this report are:

Amcor PLC

Ball Corporation

Krones AG

Mondi PLC

Crown Holdings Inc.

Sidel SA

Oi Glass Inc.

Ardagh Group SA

Berry Global Inc.

Nampak Limited

Recent Developments in the Market:

In March 2023, The Nature Conservancy India and Diageo India, a beverage alcohol firm, announced the commencement of a regenerative agricultural programme in Punjab and Haryana. The programme, which aims to revolutionize agricultural practices, first provide best practices, information, and equipment to around 5000 small-holder farmers. The corporation expand this project in the next years as part of its long-term commitment.

Global Alcoholic Beverage Packaging Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2020 2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2022

Forecast period: 2023-2030

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Product, Application, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analysts working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Product:

Plastic

Paper & Paperboard

Glass

Metal

By Application:

Beer

Spirits

Wine

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Questions Answered in the Market Report:

