Heart Health Functional Food Market To Register Healthy Growth Rate And Greatest Demand During 2023 To 2032

Global Heart Health Functional Food Market is valued at approximately USD 447.17 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.8 % over the forecast period 2022-2028. Heart Health Functional Food is basically used to lower cholesterol, minimize the risk of cardiovascular disorders and control blood sugar levels. It includes breakfast cereals, dairy products, edible oils, nutritional bars etc. The increasing demand for functional foods has led to the adoption of Heart Health Functional Food across the forecast period.

For Instance: According to the Institute of Food Technologies (IFT) in 2020, globally public inclination towards the adoption of functional foods is increasing rapidly. As per the same source, four in 10 adults consume protein-rich functional food to improve mental energy. In 2019, heart health diseases are improving due to healthy diet, weight management and healthy habits. Rising awareness towards heart disorders is anticipating the market growth of heart functional food. Also, with the increasing cases of cardiovascular disorders, the adoption & demand for Heart Health Functional Food is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, threat of substitutes impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The geographical regions considered for the global Heart Health Functional Food market analysis include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the dominating region across the globe in terms of huge market share due to the growing cases of cardiovascular disorders, rising incidences related to cholesterol and blood sugar levels coupled with the growing geriatric population. Japan, China India, and Thailand are the leading countries in Asia-Pacific due to rising health-conscious consumers. Whereas, due to the aforesaid factors North America is also estimated to attain maximum growth rate during 2022-2028.

Major market players included in this report are:



Nestle S.A.

The Kellogg Company

Marico Ltd.

Raisio plc

Associated British Foods

Kalbe Farma Tbk

Bagrry's India Ltd.

PepsiCo, Inc.

Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd. ConAgra Foods, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Breakfast Cereals

Dairy Products

Edible Oils

Nutritional Bars

Others (Eggs & Wine)

By Distribution Channel:

Hypermarkets

Supermarkets

Departmental Stores

Grocery/ Retailers

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

