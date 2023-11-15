Bioinsecticides Market Share, Analysis, Size, Prominent Players, And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The research study conducted by Report Ocean on the " Bioinsecticides Market " spans over 100+ pages and delves into various facets of this market. It analyses the business strategies adopted by emerging industry players, examines the geographical scope, dissects market segments, evaluates the product landscape, and investigates price and cost structures. This research report facilitates market segmentation based on the latest Market trends, geographical market, and technological advancements. Each section of the report is meticulously prepared to scrutinize key aspects of the market. Moreover, it includes a detailed analysis of current applications, comparing them while focusing on opportunities, threats, and conducting a competitive analysis of major companies.

Global Bioinsecticides Market is valued at approximately USD $$billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $$% over the forecast period 2023-2030. Bioinsecticides are a type of pesticide derived from natural sources such as plants, bacteria, fungi, and other microorganisms. They are used to control insect pests in agriculture, forestry, and public health. Unlike synthetic insecticides, bioinsecticides have minimal impact on non-target organisms and the environment. They are often more specific in their action, targeting only specific insect species or life stages. This makes them a valuable tool in integrated pest management programs. Examples of bioinsecticides include Bacillus thuringiensis (Bt), a bacterium that produces a protein toxic to certain insects, and neem oil, which is derived from the neem tree and has insecticidal properties. Other examples include spinosad, Beauveria bassiana, and Metarhizium anisopliae. The key factors such as rise in pest resurgence and Integrated Pest Management (IPM) measures, growing acceptance for organic food, rising awareness programs by government agencies, and huge crop loss due to invasive pest attacks are anticipated to create a lucrative demand for the market during forecast period.

Get a Request Free Sample Full Report @ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw7334

Moreover, the rising crop loss due to invasive pest attacks is anticipated to create a lucrative demand for bioinsecticides. In 2021, According to the UN organization, pests currently cause over 40% of crop output losses worldwide, and plant diseases damage the world economy by more than $220 billion every year. A major contributor to the loss of biodiversity, invasive pests cost countries at least $70 billion annually. Additionally, high growth in bio-control seed treatment solutions is anticipated to create a lucrative opportunity for the market during the forecast period. However, the short shelf life of bioinsecticides stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2023-2030.

The key regions considered for the Global Bioinsecticides Market study include: Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the market in 2022 owing to the rising consumer awareness of the maximum residue level (MRL) on fruits and vegetables. As a result, consumers prefer fruits and vegetables that are free of residue, which has led to growers in this area seeing a rise in demand for bioinsecticides. Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising personal disposable income, increasing supply-chain stakeholder focus on increasing production, increasing focus on crop quality, and surge in spending on research and development capabilities.

Major market players included in this report are:

BASF SE (Germany)

BAYER AG (Germany)

Biobest Group NV (Belgium)

Certis USA LLC (US)

Novozymes A/S (Denmark)

Marrone Bio Innovations (US)

Syngenta AG (Switzerland)

Nufarm (Australia)

Som Phytopharma India Ltd (India)

Valent Biosciences LLC (US)

Recent Developments in the Market:

In 2020, With Anasac Chile S.A., Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. entered into an industrial deal to develop the bioinsecticides GRANDEVO and VENERATE and market them in that region.

Global Bioinsecticides Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2020 2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2022

Forecast period: 2023-2030

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Type, Organism, Mode of Application, Crop Type, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analysts working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Type offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Type:

Macrobials

Microbials

Others

By Organism:

Bacillus Thuringienis

Beauveria Bassiana

Verticillium Lecanii

Others

By Mode of Application:

Foliar Spray

Soil Treatment

Seed Treatment

Others

By Crop Type:

Cereals & Grains

Oilseeds & Pulses

Fruits & Vegetables

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Questions Answered in the Market Report:

? How did the COVID-19 pandemichave an impact onthe adoption ofviaa range ofpharmaceutical andexistencesciences companies?

? What is the outlook for theaffectmarketall throughthe forecastlength2023-2032?

? What are the keydevelopmentsinfluencing thehave an impact onmarket? How will theyhave an impact onthe market in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

? What is thegive uppersonappreciationtoward?

? What are the keyelementsimpacting thehave an effect onmarket? What will be therehave an impact onin short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

? What are the keypossibilitiesareas in theinfluencemarket? What is theirworkablein short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

? What are the keytechniquesadoptedviagroupsin thehave an effect onmarket?

? What are the keyutilityareas of theinfluencemarket? Whichutilityispredictedtokeepthevery bestincreaseattainableall throughthe forecastduration2023-2033?

? What is thefavoureddeploymentmannequinfor the impact? What is theboomconceivableofquite a numberdeploymentfashionsexistingin the market?

? Who are the keyceasecustomersof pharmaceutical quality? What is their respective share in theaffectmarket?

? Which regional market ispredictedtomaintaintheeasiestboompossiblein thehave an impact onmarketat some stage inthe forecastlength2023-2032?

? Which are the keygamersin thehave an impact onmarket?

Growth Hampering Factors in the Market:



Environmental regulations : Stricter environmental regulations on the production and use of fossil fuels can limit the availability and use of traditional market.

Safety concerns: Safety concerns regarding the storage and transportation of can limit their use.

Supply chain disruptions: Disruptions in the global supply chain due to natural disasters, pandemics, or other factors can impact the availability and cost of market.

Security concerns: Security concerns regarding the transportation and storage of market can limit their use and availability.

Technological obsolescence: Advances in technology can make existing systems obsolete, leading to reduced demand.

Competition from alternative fuels: The development of alternative fuels such as biofuels and hydrogen-based fuels can compete with traditional market.

Volatility in oil prices: Fluctuations in oil prices can affect the cost of market, making it difficult for industry players to predict and plan for costs.

Economic downturns: Economic downturns can result in reduced demand for air travel and air cargo transportation, leading to a reduction in demand for market. Geopolitical tensions: Political instability and tensions between nations can impact the global supply chain for market, leading to supply disruptions and price fluctuations.

Request full Report

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean is the world's leading research company, known for its informative research reports. We are committed to providing our clients with both quantitative and qualitative research results. As a part of our global network and comprehensive industry coverage, we offer in-depth knowledge, allowing informed and strategic business conclusions to report. We utilize the most recent technology and analysis tools along with our own unique research models and years of expertise, which assist us to create necessary details and facts that exceed expectations.

COMTEX_443497842/2796/2023-11-15T04:53:05