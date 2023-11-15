EU depends on domestic ammunition as current stockpiles depleted in aid for Ukraine

(MENAFN) EU member states have already provided Ukraine with all available ammunition from existing stockpiles, forcing the bloc to depend on domestically produced supplies, stated Josep Borrell, the EU's foreign policy chief, on Tuesday.



These comments were made in anticipation of the Foreign Affairs Council meeting, where Borrell addressed inquiries regarding the EU's commitment to deliver one million artillery shells to Kiev by March 2024.



“I do not have ammunition here in Brussels. I do not have a stock of ammunition, I have to mobilize the stocks of the European armies,” he declared.



“The first track – providing what the armies already had in their stockpiles – is already finished,” Borrell stated, stressing that the bloc had supplied Ukraine with at least 300,000 shells by now. “Now, from the stockpiles of the armies, it is difficult to get more.”



The given figure seems to validate previous reports from a UK-based news agency, indicating that the EU has delivered only 30 percent of the pledged artillery shells to Kiev.



As per Borrell, the supply of ammunition is currently contingent on the manufacturing capacities of the arms producers within the bloc.

