Samsung Innovation Campus Draws Massive Student Interest in Qatar

(MENAFN- BCW Global) Doha, Qatar, November 15, 2023: Close to 100 students from 21 different nationalities in Qatar have enrolled in Samsung's flagship Artificial Intelligence (AI) course, the Samsung Innovation Campus (SIC).



Samsung Gulf Electronics, in collaboration with the Qatar Ministry of Sports and Youth and Youth Entrepreneur Club, introduced the Samsung Innovation Campus (SIC) in Qatar in October. This global citizenship program is aimed at nurturing AI skills among the youth. SIC aligns seamlessly with the Qatar Vision 2030, where digital transformation is a fundamental pillar for the country's future development.



Ibrahim Khaled Al-Sulaiti, President of the Youth Entrepreneur Club, said: "In today's day and age, it is imperative that young people acquire the skills that keep them adaptable and relevant in the face of rapid technological changes. As we kick off this program, it's truly inspiring to see the tremendous response from the youth in Qatar. We will continue to work with Samsung over the next few months to impart this course and equip Qatari youth with the latest skills."



Shafi Alam, Head of Direct-to-Consumer Business and Corporate Marketing at Samsung Gulf Electronics, said: "The overwhelming enthusiasm shown by the youth of Qatar towards the Samsung Innovation Campus underscores their keen interest in AI technology. It also underscores the success of our corporate citizenship initiatives in bolstering the country's AI competencies. The program's mission is best achieved through collaboration. As we commence the course, we look forward to a successful execution with the help and expertise of our partners, the Qatar Ministry of Sports and Youth and the Youth Entrepreneur Club."



Samsung Innovation Campus (SIC) is Samsung's global citizenship program. Under the theme "Together for Tomorrow! Enabling People", the 3-month course provides a unique opportunity for determined learners with a STEAM background (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) to build on their knowledge in machine learning (ML) and establish a strong understanding of the fundamentals of AI and its related applications.







