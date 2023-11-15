G7 Russian diamond scheme causes probable devastation to African miners

(MENAFN) The Group of Seven (G7) nations' initiative to track and trace Russian diamonds is facing criticism from Ahmed bin Sulayem, the newly elected head of the Kimberley Process, a multilateral regulatory body overseeing the global diamond trade. Bin Sulayem warns that the proposed plan, aimed at increasing transparency in the diamond supply chain, could bring "irreparable harm" to African producers, particularly nations like Botswana, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and South Africa. He argues that the European Union proposal, likely to be adopted by the G7, falls short of considering the impact on African diamond-producing nations.



The Kimberley Process, established two decades ago, focuses on eliminating trade in conflict diamonds and ensuring responsible sourcing in the diamond industry. Bin Sulayem emphasizes the need for any tracking and tracing scheme to consider the interests of African nations heavily reliant on diamond production.



Recent statements from European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell indicate that the bloc is moving forward with a ban on Russian diamonds, gaining support from the G7. One version of the proposal suggests that Antwerp, a major diamond trading hub, could become a "gatekeeper" to verify the non-Russian origin of diamonds entering the markets of G7 nations.

Bin Sulayem raises concerns that African nations might face unintended consequences, potentially becoming collateral damage under the proposed plan. Additionally, he highlights the lack of inclusion of African nations in G7 discussions, leading to growing apprehension about the potential negative impact on their diamond-dependent economies.



As the global diamond trade faces potential disruptions due to geopolitical developments, the debate surrounding the G7's plan underscores the delicate balance needed to address concerns about Russian diamonds while minimizing adverse effects on African mining nations. The evolving situation highlights the need for comprehensive and inclusive approaches that consider the complexities of the diamond supply chain and its global impact.



