MBUZZ to distribute high-capacity Surveillance and enterprise storage solutions from Toshiba

(MENAFN- S Factor) Toshiba GULF FZE has announced the appointment of MBUZZ as a distributor of its storage solutions across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. In addition, MBUZZ will also be the regional distributor for Toshiba’s range of NAS products.





The demand for storage continues to be driven by the exponential growth in data being generated. Hard drives continue to address most of this demand, and it is forecast that by 2025, 58% of data storage will be on hard drives with SSDs accounting for 16% of data storage and NAND making up 10% of the storage.





The partnership between Toshiba Gulf and MBUZZ will seek to address the growing requirement for storage in the region with advanced solutions from Toshiba. Especially across the region, as Smart City projects accelerate, there is an exponential growth of video footage being generated by surveillance systems, which in turn is creating a huge demand for reliable, high-capacity storage solutions. The rising demand for video storage also needs to comply with the strict regulations of local authorities which can be met with robust solutions from Toshiba.





Toshiba offers purpose-built surveillance storage solutions targeting the different requirements of application areas in today’s growing surveillance market. They provide stable 24/7 operation and are optimised for the needs of leading surveillance DVRs and NVRs.





“This collaboration between MBUZZ and Toshiba Gulf comes at a crucial time when the demand for Smart Secure Cities and reliable video storage solutions is skyrocketing. In addition to this Big Data is driving demand for more distributed storage in the cloud & on-premise enterprise server & storage systems. Toshiba HDD products provide higher capacity and advanced technology to meet the special demands of datacenter and cloud-scale Infrastructure,” said Santosh Varghese, Vice President at Toshiba GULF FZE.



Toshiba’s advanced storage systems efficiently handle and manage vast amounts of video data, meeting the increasing demands of video storage in Smart Cities. Toshiba's innovative products empower cities to store and manage video footage effectively, enabling efficient analysis and retrieval when required.



“By leveraging Toshiba's product and technology expertise with MBUZZ's market reach in Saudi Arabia, this partnership delivers state-of-the-art storage solutions that empower cities to become smarter, safer, and more efficient," added Santosh.





Through its successful ‘Build your own Data Centre’ initiative in the past year, Toshiba has helped educate the channel including System Integrators and VARs about how enterprise customers can ramp up their Business-critical Enterprise Server Storage Systems, Cloud Storage, Industrial Server, and Storage systems with high-capacity hard drives and meet their growing Data Centre storage requirements. Along with its distributor MBUZZ, Toshiba will seek to further drive this awareness among enterprises of how they can achieve cost-effective enterprise storage for their growing data centre storage requirements.





MBUZZ, a leading distributor for IT products from leading Technology brands, has in recent years expanded its channel across the region and offers a comprehensive product portfolio that allows for unique solutions to be custom crafted by a specialised product management team and certified IT & Services Team. This ensures that the best solutions are available for their customers.





"We are excited to represent Toshiba, a global leader in storage and to bring their industry-leading storage solutions to our customers," said Sabir Saleem, CEO at MBUZZ Technologies. "Combining Toshiba's cutting-edge technology with our expertise in delivering comprehensive solutions allows us to meet the growing needs and provide our customers with top-of-the-line video storage solutions."





