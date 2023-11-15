Miral Announces Major Expansion to Yas Waterworld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

(MENAFN- IPN) - 16,900 sqm expansion brings 18 new rides and experiences, expected to grow guest capacity by 20%

- Expansion includes the UAE’s highest slide and the GCC’s first amusement ride in a water park integrated in a waterslide complex



Due to its huge popularity with both local and international visitors, Miral, the leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences in Abu Dhabi, today announced a 16,900 sqm expansion to Yas Island’s Yas Waterworld. Set for construction completion in 2025, the expansion will see the addition of 3.3 km of slide sections and is expected to grow guest capacity by 20% through the addition of 18 new thrilling rides and attractions, taking the park total to more than 60 rides and experiences.



Once open, the park will include the UAE’s highest slide, as well as the GCC’s first amusement ride in a water park, that is integrated within a waterslide complex. This exhilarating ride promises an unparalleled adventure, with a 15-meter-high drop for up to 20 guests and water park enthusiasts, who can experience this adrenaline rush together.



Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, Group CEO commented: “This expansion marks another addition to our world-class attractions and experiences on Yas Island, and a testament to achieving our vision of positioning it as a top global destination for entertainment and leisure. We are proud to be contributing to the development of Abu Dhabi’s ecosystem and economic diversification, while further enhancing its global appeal as a tourism hub.”



For the last decade, Yas Waterworld has immersed guests in ‘The Legend of the Lost Pearl’ story, which reflects the UAE’s rich pearl-diving heritage. Combining the coolest rides and thrilling attractions as well as shopping and dining options into a seamless, guest experience, the award-winning theme park is the ultimate water adventure.



Introducing a new chapter to the story, Yas Waterworld will bring a new adventure called the ‘Lost City’. Guests will embark on an exciting journey to discover hidden treasures and secret passages, intertwined with fun attractions. The expansion seamlessly blends with the park’s existing architectural style, rockwork features, and iconic characters, transporting guests to a whole new world.



Features of the new expansion includes a swim up bar, a high-thrill boat ride, racing and tube slides, family raft rides, and a duelling master blaster. The expansion caters for mini thrill seekers as well by providing smaller scaled versions of Yas Waterworld’s most iconic rides. These include a mini-Dawwama, which will be the region’s only kids’ mini blaster fusion ride with two blaster sections and a thrilling rattler end section, as well as a mini-Boomerango to give little guests that big ride sensation minus the fear, with a fantastic hero-shot photo opportunity.



Yas Waterworld is part of the wider offering of Yas Island that includes world-class attractions such as Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi, CLYMB Abu Dhabi, Qasr Al Watan, Yas Bay Waterfront which is home to the UAE’s largest indoor multi-purpose venue Etihad Arena, the world's first-ever Warner Bros. themed hotel, and the newly opened SeaWorld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. The globally renowned offerings, cement the island’s position as a top global destination for entertainment and leisure.



Guided by its ambition to be a customer-centric, progressive, and efficient organisation, Miral will continue to grow and develop Yas Island as a successful destination as well as delivering new leisure and entertainment destinations and ventures that generate sustainable value, while contributing to the diversification of Abu Dhabi’s economy.





MENAFN15112023005103015503ID1107426740