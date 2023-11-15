Israel starts attack on Gaza`s biggest hospital

(MENAFN) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) initiated a targeted operation against al-Shifa Hospital in northern Gaza, the largest medical complex in the Palestinian enclave. According to IDF officials, the hospital has allegedly been utilized for military purposes by the militant group Hamas, a claim rejected by the armed organization. The IDF announced the raid, describing it as a "precise and targeted operation" against Hamas fighters within a specific area of Shifa Hospital. The military accused Hamas of employing "human shields" at the medical facility.



The IDF has been issuing public warnings in recent weeks, asserting that Hamas's continued military use of Shifa Hospital jeopardizes its protected status under international law. The military contends that it provided ample time for the cessation of what it deems an "unlawful abuse" of the hospital. On Tuesday, IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari stated that Gaza hospitals are considered legitimate military targets, reinforcing claims that Palestinian forces maintain a command center in underground tunnels beneath al-Shifa.



Hamas promptly denounced the IDF raid, holding both Israel and the U.S. "fully responsible for the repercussions" of storming the Shifa Medical Complex. The group accused United States. officials of promoting a "false narrative" that could enable further civilian casualties, particularly after the White House supported Israeli claims of military use by Hamas at the hospital.



In response to the developments, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby stated that United States intelligence confirmed Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad members operating a command and control center from al-Shifa, with claims of weapons storage. Kirby, however, emphasized that the United States does not support Israeli airstrikes on the complex,

expressing concern for civilians at the site who "deserve not to be caught in the crossfire." The situation underscores the complex dynamics surrounding military operations in densely populated areas and the challenges of navigating conflicting narratives in the midst of regional tensions.



MENAFN15112023000045015687ID1107426738