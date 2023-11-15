Thousands of protesters demand justice for Jesús Ociel Baena in Mexico

(MENAFN) In Mexico City, thousands of impassioned protesters gathered on Monday night, expressing anger and grief while demanding justice for Jesús Ociel Baena, the country's first openly nonbinary magistrate. Baena, who assumed the judicial position in Aguascalientes in October 2022, was found dead in their apartment alongside their identified partner, Dorian Daniel Nieves, according to the Aguascalientes state prosecutor's office.



Baena's death has triggered widespread concern, with protesters challenging the preliminary investigation and seeking a thorough examination of the circumstances. A prominent LGBTQ+ advocate, Baena often made public appearances in heels and skirts, adorned with a Pride flag fan, both in and out of the courtroom. Earlier this year, they made history as the first Mexican citizen to receive a passport officially recognizing their nonbinary identity, presented by Mexico's foreign secretary in a public ceremony in June.



The prosecutor's office reported that Baena and Nieves returned home late Sunday night, and there were no signs of forced entry. While details surrounding the cause of death remain under investigation, authorities emphasized ruling out the presence of a third person at the scene. Mexican Security Secretary Rosa Icela Rodríguez, speaking at President Andrés Manuel López Obrador's press conference, urged caution in sharing information until an objective investigation is completed. The prosecutor's office has indicated that the incident appears to be of a personal nature, with one of the individuals found holding a cutting instrument. The circumstances surrounding Baena's death have fueled calls for a thorough and transparent inquiry from protesters advocating for justice and a proper examination of the case.

MENAFN15112023000045015682ID1107426737