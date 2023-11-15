Ukrainian official rules out peace treaty with Russia

(MENAFN) The head of Ukraine's military intelligence, Kirill Budanov, said in an op-ed that was excerpted and published on Monday that there may never be a formal peace treaty between Russia and Ukraine that would put an end to the current conflict.



Drawing a parallel, he highlighted the historical example of Russia and Japan, which never signed a comprehensive peace treaty following World War II, primarily attributed to Tokyo's territorial claims concerning several of Russia's Kuril Islands.



“There are cases in history when old wars between the states have not been legally concluded. An obvious example is Russia and Japan. They did not sign a peace agreement after 1945 due to [the dispute] over the Northern Islands, also known as the Kuril Islands in Russia. This territorial problem is now more than 70 years old,” Budanov wrote in an op-ed for a news outlet.



“This is why such a scenario is highly likely in our case, considering that Russia has significant territorial appetite when it comes to Ukraine, and not only pertaining to Crimea.”



The remarks arise in the context of Kiev's much-anticipated counteroffensive, initiated during the summer, which has, for the most part, dwindled without securing notable successes on the battlefield.



Ukrainian forces faced challenges in breaching fortified defense lines and navigating dense minefields, resulting in the loss of numerous NATO-supplied tanks and other armored vehicles. Valery Zaluzhny, Ukraine's top general, characterized the current state of affairs on the battlefield as "a stalemate" in an interview with a UK-based news agency earlier this month.

