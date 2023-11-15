Previous foreign minister claims EU`s approach to Ukraine described as ‘surreal’

(MENAFN) The European Union's move to facilitate Ukraine's accession while the country remains entangled in a military conflict with Russia is a significant mistake, according to former Austrian foreign minister Karin Kneissl. Expressing her dismay, Kneissl criticized key member states for seemingly endorsing Brussels' expansion plans despite the inherent risks involved. Her comments follow the European Commission's recent decision to recommend launching accession talks with Ukraine, a move that has drawn both praise and concerns.



In an interview published on journalist Flavio von Witzleben's YouTube channel, Kneissl argued that the European Union's approach of establishing closer ties with countries such as Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, and Ukraine is essentially "importing conflicts." She specifically highlighted her perplexity regarding the EU's handling of Ukraine, a country currently experiencing significant geopolitical challenges.



Kneissl expressed her bewilderment, stating, "The way [the European Union] wants to deal with Ukraine, which is really huge and is a battlefield, is beyond my understanding." She further noted her sense of surrealism when watching excerpts of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's recent address, where praise for Ukraine's progress was coupled with an absence of a definitive timeline for accession.



Highlighting the lack of visible opposition within Brussels, Kneissl emphasized that Germany is actively advocating for Ukraine's membership. Citing a report by Die Welt, she mentioned Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba's statement that his German counterpart, Annalena Baerbock, had promised Ukraine admission to the bloc.



The former Austrian diplomat's critique adds to the ongoing debate surrounding the European Union's expansion plans and the complexities of integrating countries facing active geopolitical conflicts. As discussions unfold, Kneissl's insights shed light on the divergent perspectives within the European Union and the challenges associated with expanding the union amid ongoing regional tensions.



