Mandela claims Palestinians must carry guns to defend themselves

(MENAFN) Mayibuye Mandela, a prominent South African political activist and great-grandson of Nelson Mandela, has called for international support for the Palestinian people, emphasizing the historical solidarity between Palestinians and the anti-apartheid movement in South Africa. In an exclusive interview with RT, Mandela expressed concern over what he perceives as Israel's unchecked actions and called for stronger measures, including sanctions, to address the Israel-Palestine conflict.



Highlighting the parallels between the Israel-Hamas conflict and the apartheid era in South Africa, Mandela criticized what he sees as Israel's apparent carte blanche to act with impunity. He pointed out the influence of powerful propagandists and media support that, in his view, contributes to a biased perspective.



Drawing on South Africa's own history of imposing sanctions on Israel, Mandela urged for a comprehensive approach, including the removal of Israeli embassies and products from shelves. He asserted that such measures are essential to promote peace and support the Palestinian cause.



In a significant statement, Mandela called for the arming of Palestinians and Hamas, emphasizing the need for self-defense. He clarified that the issue is not with the Jewish people but with what he described as Zionist oppression against Palestinians, particularly citing harm to children and pregnant women in Gaza. Drawing parallels with South Africa's struggle against apartheid, Mandela highlighted the role of individuals, irrespective of their background, in standing against oppression.



Mandela's stance adds to the ongoing global discourse on the Israel-Palestine conflict, bringing attention to historical connections and advocating for concrete actions to address what he sees as injustices. As tensions persist in the region, Mandela's call for international support and the arming of Palestinians underscores the complex dynamics at play and the varied perspectives on how to achieve a just and lasting resolution.



MENAFN15112023000045015687ID1107426734