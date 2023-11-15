South Yorkshire police arrests British hockey player on suspicion of murder

(MENAFN) A British professional hockey player has been arrested by South Yorkshire police on suspicion of manslaughter in connection with the on-ice death of former NHL player Adam Johnson. The tragic incident occurred on October 28 during a game between two British professional teams, the Nottingham Panthers and Sheffield Steelers. Johnson, playing for the Panthers, suffered a fatal neck injury when slashed by a skate in the course of the game.



The arrest was confirmed by South Yorkshire police, who initiated an immediate investigation into the tragedy. Detective Chief Superintendent Becs Horsfall stated that extensive inquiries have been ongoing to reconstruct the events leading to Adam Johnson's loss under unprecedented circumstances. The police have sought the expertise of highly specialized professionals in their investigation and are collaborating with the health and safety department at Sheffield City Council to support the ongoing inquiry.



Adam Johnson, 29, had a previous stint in the NHL with the Pittsburgh Penguins, playing 13 games in 2019 and 2020, predominantly with the team's minor league affiliate. Before joining the Panthers for the 2023 season, he also played in the Swedish and German hockey leagues. Originating from Grand Rapids, Minnesota, Johnson played for the University of Minnesota and notably scored a game-winning overtime goal in the Frozen Four in 2017. Despite going undrafted, he signed with the Penguins following his successful season with the university team. The South Yorkshire police emphasized that Johnson's family is receiving support during the investigation and has requested privacy during this difficult time.

