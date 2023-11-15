Investigation about cocaine in White House closes, suspect not identified

(MENAFN) Newly obtained photos by ABC News reveal that the bag of cocaine discovered inside the White House complex was located in cubby #50 near an entrance to the West Wing frequently used for tours. This area is where visitors are typically instructed to place their phones and belongings. The Secret Service concluded its investigation on July 12, citing an inability to identify a suspect in the case.



The photos depict a small bag of cocaine inside the designated cubby, raising questions about security protocols in an area primarily accessed by individuals on invitation-only tours. The Secret Service explained that hundreds of people had access to the location, and no security camera footage provided insights into the incident. Congressional Republicans expressed concerns about the lack of clarity in the explanation, emphasizing potential security implications.



The incident occurred on July 2, leading to a brief shutdown of the White House. Notably, both President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were away from Washington at the time the cocaine was discovered. Internal Secret Service emails obtained through a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request reveal that the FBI promptly took control of the "white powder" for further testing at the FBI lab in Quantico, Virginia.



In a statement issued in July, the Secret Service highlighted the absence of surveillance video footage providing leads for investigators. Without physical evidence, the agency concluded that the investigation could not pinpoint a person of interest among the hundreds who passed through the vestibule where the cocaine was found, leading to the closure of the investigation.

