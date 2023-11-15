Estimated 36M US adults, 3.5M children receive updated COVID-19 vaccines

(MENAFN) New data from the federal government indicates that an estimated 36 million adults in the United States, as of Monday, have received the updated COVID-19 vaccine. The survey, conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and based on a sample size of the U.S. population, also reveals that about 3.5 million children have received the updated shot. This figure is comparable to the number of Americans who had received the bivalent booster targeting different COVID variants at the same time last year.



Despite the relatively similar uptake compared to previous seasons, the data suggests that only 13.9 percent of the adult population has been vaccinated with the updated shot. This is lower than the anticipated response indicated by a September poll conducted by the KFF COVID-19 Vaccine Monitor, where nearly half of adults expressed intentions to get the vaccine. According to the poll, 23 percent of U.S. adults stated they would "definitely" get the updated booster, while another 23 percent said they would "probably" get it.



The updated vaccine is designed to target the variants currently in circulation, particularly those related to XBB, a descendant of the omicron variant. Formulations by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna are available for individuals aged 6 months and older, while Novavax offers a formulation for those aged 12 and older. The ongoing efforts to vaccinate both adults and children reflect a proactive response to the evolving nature of the virus and its variants.

