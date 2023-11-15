Trump abandons effort to move hush money trial in Stormy Daniels case

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, former President Donald Trump ceased his attempt to transfer his criminal prosecution related to hush money paid to adult film actress Stormy Daniels into federal court. Trump's legal team requested the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to dismiss his appeal of a prior ruling that rejected the relocation of the case from state to federal court. While the filing did not provide a specific reason for the withdrawal, it explicitly sought "to dismiss his appeal in this case."



In April, Trump entered a not guilty plea to a 34-count indictment that accused him of falsifying business records concerning hush money payments made to Daniels just days before the 2016 presidential election. The former president has consistently denied any wrongdoing. The trial, tentatively scheduled for March 25 by Judge Juan Merchan, may be subject to a date change to avoid conflicts with other criminal cases involving Trump. The Manhattan District Attorney's office declined to comment on the recent developments.

