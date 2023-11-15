Israeli Forces Searching Al-Shifa Hospital's Basement: Chief Of Hospitals In Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Al Jazeera

The general director of hospitals in the Gaza Strip Dr Munir al-Bursh said that Israeli forces have searched the basement of al-Shifa Hospital early on Wednesday

In an an interview with Al Jazeera, he said that Israeli forces also entered the surgical and emergency buildings located within the hospital complex.

He added that some people staying at the hospital were fired upon, while trying to leave the hospital corridor, which was earlier declared as safe to exit.

“Not a single bullet was fired from inside the hospital during the occupation forces' storming of the complex,” al-Bursh told Al Jazeera.