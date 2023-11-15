Honda Adds Its Largest And Most Powerful SUV To Qatar Fleet

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Honda Pilot offers a rugged new styling, increased space for both passengers and cargo, and a class-leading combination of off-road capability and sporty on-road dynamics, a perfect embodiment of the brand's 'Advanced and Sporty' strategy.

With a bolder, more assertive appearance, the tough and aspirational design of the Pilot features a large upright grille, a powerful stance accentuated by flared fenders and a longer hood, underneath which is Honda's most powerful V6 engine ever with VCM technology, an all-new dual overhead camshaft 3.5 litre producing 285 hp and 355 Nm torque. All new 10 Speed A/T.

The Pilot makes it easy to navigate terrains that may be challenging in other vehicles. Its all-wheel-drive system is heavily improved, delivering confidence-inspiring stability, performance, and traction. The Active Shutter Grille improves aerodynamics by closing when cooling airflow is not needed. The all-new Pilot was engineered to create the best possible driving experience. Improvements made to

the reinforced body structure composition and the way it distributes load weight result in a fun-to-drive SUV with a smooth ride and surprisingly nimble handling.

The interior is larger, more comfortable, and more flexible than ever, with best-in-class overall passenger space and cargo volume behind the rear seats.

It has been designed with clean surfacing, sophisticated materials, and premium touches, which makes it the most upscale Honda SUV ever. In the second row, the middle seat can either be folded down, to provide an armrest and two cup holders for convenience. The seat can be completely removed, allowing a walk-through access to the third-row in the touring grade. The front seats are heated and ventilated while the 2nd row seats are heated in the touring grade.

The Honda Pilot is also the most technologically advanced Pilot, with a standard 9” HD touchscreen display with support for Android Auto and wireless Apple Carplay and the Honda Sensing suite of driver assistance technologies.

The touring grade further improves with a 12 Speakers Bose Surround System, 10.2'' Full Digital Driver information interface screen, Door Lining Illumination, Built in Navigation system and Head up Display.

With up to seven available modes, drivers can tailor the vehicle's driving characteristics to their needs and surroundings. The newly upgraded i-VTM4 AWD system helps enhance stability on treacherous roads, improves dry-weather handling, and helps you carve corners smoothly. In addition, the Pilot houses a sophisticated, fully independent suspension system that smooths each ride and provides excellent maneuverability, even on rocky trails.

With a starting price of QR171,999, the Honda Pilot is now available to purchase in four grades the EX, Sport, EX-L and Touring.

Customers can experience the Pilot in person at the Honda Showroom on East Industrial Area Road.