Qatar And Sierra Leone Discusses Advancements In Labour Sector

Minister of Labour H E Dr. Ali bin Smaikh Al Marri held discussions with Minister of Employment, Labour and Social Security of the Republic of Sierra Leone H E Mohamed Swaray, who is on a visit to Qatar. The discussion focused on recent advancements in the labour sector and explored methods to strengthen collaborative efforts between the two nations in relevant fields.

