Safari Mall Hosts Free Diabetes Screening

Doha, Qatar: A free diabetes screening camp was organised by Blueberry Healthcare at Safari Mall in order to celebrate the World Diabetes Day in association with Imara Medical Center.

A team of paramedical staff along with Blueberry Healthcare team conducted the camp.

MD, Dr. Kutty's Medical Center, Dr. Gopal Sankar, Managing Director of Safari Group Shaheen Backer and Executive Director of RAF Health, Aathif were invited as chief guests.

Dr. Gopal Sankar spoke on various issues on diabetes and its care.

The camp aimed to create awareness of diabetes and individuals' health status.

The camp started at 9am and continued until 10pm. More than 500 patients benefited at the camp. Blood sugar, blood pressure, SPO2 and BMI were done.

Sugar monitor machines were given at subsidised rate for Safari customers on this day.

Camp was successfully organised by Dandabany Devarajan and his team from Blueberry Healthcare International.

Safari staff also took part and supported the camp.