Doctor, Recipient Of QRCS Scholarship, Killed With Family In Gaza Bombing

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) mourned the loss of Dr. Hammam Mahmoud Al Louh (pictured), consultant nephrologist, assistant professor of nephrology, and graduate of QRCS's Specialist Medical Scholarships Program in Jordan.

He and his family were killed in a bombing of their home in Gaza City.



They remained under the rubble, and civil defence personnel took them out only after a long time, due to the full curfew imposed on the city.

Dr. Al Louh's medical specialisation was rare in Gaza. He worked at Al Shifa Hospital and Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, and he taught medical students at the Islamic University of Gaza (IUG) and Al Azhar University – Gaza.

He received the Jordanian and Arab Boards of Nephrology in 2021, and he was one of QRCS's consultants who have recently contributed to the“Specialized Surgical Operations for Poor Patients in Gaza” project.

This sorrowful incident is part of the tragedy of Gaza's health sector. According to Palestine's Ministry of Health (MOH), 135 medical facilities were deliberately targeted, with 22 hospitals, 49 health centers, and 51 ambulance vehicles rendered out of service, as well as 198 medical professionals and 20 rescue personnel killed.

Despite the shortage of medicines, fuel, and medical supplies in most of Gaza hospitals, hundreds of doctors and medical professionals continue to perform their medical and humanitarian duty with the least means available. Refusing to leave thousands of patients and injured people without medical care, they are striving to provide every possible form of support to keep them alive.

QRCS reiterates its condemnation of the flagrant violations against medical and relief facilities, teams, and vehicles, stressing that doctors, paramedics, and relief workers are #NotATarget.