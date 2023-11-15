Stakeholders Introduced To Conteq Expo24 At Ashghal Headquarters

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The exhibition organising committee hosted a highly successful stakeholder engagement meeting yesterday at the Public Works Authority (Ashghal) headquarters to introduce the eagerly anticipated ConteQ Expo24 to an esteemed lineup of companies in the construction, technology, and services sectors.

The engagement session hosted representatives of more than 45 esteemed companies in the construction, technology, and services sectors and served as a gateway to unveil the forthcoming renowned expo, set to showcase cutting-edge advancements in technology for the construction and services industries.

Scheduled from September 16 to 18 next year at the Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC), ConteQ Expo24 promises to be a hub of innovation and progress.

During the meeting, The exhibition's objectives were presented, while emphasizing its pivotal role as a platform to exhibit the latest in technological advancements for these sectors.

“We are excited to unveil the ConteQ Expo24, a testament to our commitment to progress in the construction and services domains. This expo will spotlight groundbreaking technology, fostering a new era of innovation and collaboration,” stated Eng. Salem Al Shawi, the Chairman of the exhibition organizing committee and Technical Office Manager at the Public Works Authority (Ashghal).

The engagement meeting marked the beginning of an exciting journey towards a groundbreaking exhibition that will redefine technological standards in construction and services and reflects the dynamic strides taken by Public Works Authority towards showcasing technological advancements in construction and services at the ConteQ Expo24.