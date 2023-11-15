Philip Morris Misr Adjusts Its Prices In Response To Latest Tax Changes On Tobacco Products - Dailynewsegypt

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

The Egyptian government has recently announced tax amendments on tobacco products, which affect the prices of Philip Morris Misr's products. The company has updated its price list for all its conventional cigarettes and heated tobacco products and urges retailers and distributors to comply with the new prices.

Philip Morris Misr's products include conventional cigarettes such as Merit, Marlboro, and L&M, and heated tobacco products such as HEETS and TEREA, which are used with IQOS devices. The company has implemented a QR code on all its product packaging since 2022, which allows adult smokers and nicotine users to scan and verify the official prices.

Ali Nevzat Karman, Managing Director of Philip Morris Egypt and the Levant, said:“Philip Morris is committed to meeting the needs of adult smokers and nicotine users in the Egyptian market and supporting the transition towards a smoke-free future, in line with our company's vision and strategy.”

The new price list of Philip Morris Misr is as follows: . Merit (all variants): EGP 74 per pack . Marlboro (all variants): EGP 69 per pack . Marlboro Crafted (all variants): EGP 59 per pack . L&M (all variants): EGP 50 per pack . HEETS Selections (all variants): EGP 56 per pack . HEETS Dimensions (all variants): EGP 56 per pack . TEREA (all variants): EGP 56 per pack