Egypt Says It Keeps Rafah Crossing Open, Blames Israel For Blocking Aid To Gaza - Dailynewsegypt

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the Rafah border crossing, which connects Egypt and the Gaza Strip, has been open continuously since the start of the crisis in Gaza, and that Israel is the one that prevents the delivery of aid to the besieged enclave by imposing restrictive procedures and conditions.

The ministry's spokesperson, Ahmed Abu Zeid, strongly denounced any claims to the contrary and affirmed Egypt's unwavering support for the Palestinian cause and its solidarity with the people of Gaza. He urged those who spread or demanded the closure of the crossing to check the statements issued by the UN and international relief officials who visited the crossing and praised Egypt's efforts to facilitate the entry of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Abu Zeid concluded:“The Israeli obstacles are the reason for the delay in reaching aid to the needy among the brotherly Palestinian people in Gaza.”