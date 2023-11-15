Gallup poll reveals wide gap among parental perceptions, student test grades

(MENAFN) A recent Gallup poll, in collaboration with the nonprofit Learning Heroes, reveals a significant disparity between parental perceptions of their children's academic performance and standardized test results. The study found that nearly 9 out of 10 parents believe their child is performing at grade level in reading and math, relying heavily on report cards as indicators of progress. However, federal surveys conducted by school officials suggest that approximately half of all U.S. students started the last school year behind grade level in at least one subject.



The reliance on grades as a primary measure of academic achievement is highlighted by Bibb Hubbard, the founder and president of Learning Heroes, who notes that while grades are often viewed as the "holy grail," they may not accurately reflect grade-level mastery. Hubbard emphasizes that parents may not be aware of this gap, potentially hindering their ability to seek additional support for their children.



The Gallup survey underscores the pervasive belief among parents that their children are on par with grade-level expectations. However, the discrepancy between these perceptions and the reality revealed by standardized testing suggests a need for increased awareness and communication between educators and parents. The report also delves into the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on grading practices, revealing a notable increase in grades in the state of Washington over the past decade, potentially influenced by districts adapting grading policies to accommodate the challenges faced by students during the pandemic.

