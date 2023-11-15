Capitol Hill tensions escalate with verbal, physical clashes ahead of possible closure

(MENAFN) On Capitol Hill, tensions escalated on Tuesday as lawmakers clashed both verbally and physically, adding to the heated atmosphere ahead of a potential government shutdown and the Thanksgiving holiday. The incidents included accusations of a former House speaker elbowing a fellow member, a senator challenging a witness to a physical altercation during a hearing, and a shouting match between two members of the House Judiciary Committee.



One noteworthy altercation involved Republican Rep. Tim Burchett accusing fellow Republican Rep. Kevin McCarthy of bullying him. Burchett claimed that McCarthy deliberately elbowed him in the kidneys, describing it as a "cheap shot." The confrontation unfolded in front of an NPR reporter who later published audio capturing the exchange. In the recording, Burchett confronts McCarthy, asking, "Why'd you elbow me in the back, Kevin? Hey Kevin, you got any guts? Jerk." Burchett later stated that he chased after McCarthy to address the incident, and the two exchanged words.



McCarthy, however, denied intentionally elbowing Burchett, as revealed in NPR's audio. He asserted, "I didn't elbow you in the back." The altercation is one of several incidents reflecting the heightened tensions on Capitol Hill, further complicating matters as lawmakers grapple with the looming possibility of a government shutdown and the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday.

