Govt Has Prioritised Small Traders In Upcoming E-Commerce Policy: Union Minister Piyush Goyalq

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Nov 15 (KNN)

The Central government will soon announce the long pending E-commerce Policy and E-commerce Rules for the country, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal told CAIT.

The trader's body in a statement on Tuesday said,“ In the meeting, Goyal said that both these documents are ready and will be notified immediately after his return from the US.”

Goyal also said that the E-commerce Policy and Rules have been made thoughtfully, considering the rapid expansion of e-commerce in the country and that especially the interests of consumers and small traders have been taken care of while importance has also been given to create a transparent, equitable and responsible business system in the country through e-commerce.



He is currently on a 4-day visit to the US to attend multiple official engagements of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) and the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC).

“For the last two years, the DPIIT under the Ministry of Commerce and the Ministry of Consumer Affairs have discussed this issue over about 80 meetings with all the stakeholders and finally in a meeting held in the Ministry of Commerce on August 2, the policy and rules were finalized among all the stakeholders. A consensus was also reached by agreeing on

six

main grounds,” CAIT said.



The meeting was attended by Goyal, Secretaries of DPIIT and Ministry of Consumer Affairs, CAIT, Amazon, Flipkart, Reliance, Tata Cliq, Meesho, Snapdeal, Shiprocket, etc.



The E-commerce Policy, a draft of which was placed in the public domain in February 2019 for public consultations and suggestions from various stakeholders, is yet to be notified and implemented.



Currently, the e-commerce sector is governed by multiple acts including Consumer Protection Act, 2019; Competition Act, 2002; Central Goods and Services

Tax

(CGST) Act, 2017; Information Technology Act, 2000; Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007; Companies Act, 2013; Copyright Act, 1957 etc. Moreover, Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) Policy and Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 contain provisions related to FDI in

India's e-commerce sector.



(KNN Bureau)