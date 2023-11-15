Wisconsin Jury convicts Jessy Kurczewski in first-degree intentional killing, theft

(MENAFN) In a Wisconsin courtroom, Jessy Kurczewski, aged 39, broke down in tears as a jury found her guilty on all counts, including first-degree intentional homicide and theft. The charges stemmed from her alleged spiking of her friend Lynn Hernan's water bottle with a lethal dose of eye drops. Hernan, 62, was discovered dead in her Pewaukee home in 2018, with Kurczewski also accused of defrauding her of nearly USD300,000 in the preceding two years.



Kurczewski had pleaded not guilty to first-degree intentional homicide and two counts of felony theft. The police initially treated Hernan's case as a drug overdose when she was found unconscious in her living room recliner surrounded by prescription pills with crushed medication on her chest on October 3, 2018. Kurczewski, identified as Hernan's friend and caregiver, reported the incident to the police, expressing concern about Hernan's well-being due to her purportedly severe health conditions.



The trial revealed accusations that Kurczewski had intentionally poisoned Hernan while defrauding her over the preceding years. The guilty verdict underscores the gravity of the intentional homicide charge and the alleged theft. The case sheds light on a disturbing betrayal of trust, as Kurczewski was not only accused of causing Hernan's death but also of exploiting her financially in the lead-up to the tragic event.

