(MENAFN) The head of Rosoboronexport, the authorized exporter of Russian arms, announced on Tuesday that all logistical challenges stemming from sanctions imposed on the sales of Russian arms have been successfully addressed.



Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the Dubai Airshow 2023, Aleksandr Mikheyev also emphasized that issues related to financial transactions have been effectively resolved. The comprehensive resolution of these obstacles marks a significant development in the operations of Russian arms exports, providing clarity and stability in both logistical and financial aspects.



"We have been working for a long time without SWIFT, without the dollar and without the euro, we have learned to pay without using these tools," he pointed out.



As per Aleksandr Mikheyev, the head of Rosoboronexport, the identified solutions not only signify the immediate resolution of challenges but also lay the groundwork for sustained military cooperation over an extended period. These resolutions, he mentioned, are poised to facilitate collaborative efforts, particularly with African countries, fostering enduring partnerships in the realm of military cooperation.



The proactive measures undertaken by Rosoboronexport promise to contribute to stability and longevity in their engagements, solidifying ties with various nations, particularly those on the African continent.

MENAFN15112023000045015839ID1107426531