Home-based grocery store arises as lifelines amid supply struggles

(MENAFN) Until recently, a one-car garage in Havana, Cuba, served as a private home. Today, it has transformed into a well-stocked grocery store, one of the numerous small businesses that have cropped up across the country in recent months. Locals colloquially refer to them as "mipymes," a term derived from the Spanish words for small- and medium-sized enterprises permitted to operate since 2021. While the Cuban government aimed to boost the economy and local production with almost 9,000 approved enterprises, it is the small retail shops that are proliferating rapidly, like the one in the residential El Vedado neighborhood.



Despite their modest size, these stores, often operating out of private homes or garages, offer a diverse array of products not easily found elsewhere in a country facing shortages. While their setup is simple, their prices are notably high, posing a challenge even for professionals like doctors or teachers earning around 7,000 Cuban pesos per month (approximately USD28 in the parallel market). For instance, a kilo of powdered milk from the Czech Republic is priced at 2,000 Cuban pesos (about USD8), and a jar of Spanish mayonnaise costs USD4. Imported U.S. chicken, weighing two and a half kilos, is priced at USD8. These small shops cater to customers such as Cuban families receiving remittances, tourism workers, diplomats, employees of other small- and medium-sized businesses, as well as artists and high-performance athletes. Despite the accessibility issues for many, these stores have become crucial in easing supply shortages and providing a range of products previously hard to come by in Cuba.

