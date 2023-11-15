US stocks up as inflation shows signs of softening

(MENAFN) At the opening of Tuesday's trading session, US stocks surged as both annual and monthly consumer inflation showed signs of softening.



The Dow experienced a gain of 361 points, marking a 1.05 percent increase to reach 34,701 at 9:36 a.m. EDT, while the S&P 500 saw a significant rise of 60 points, equivalent to a 1.37 percent uptick, reaching 4,472.



Simultaneously, the Nasdaq added 255 points, representing a 1.86 percent increase, and concluding the early session at 14,023.



According to data from the Labor Department, annual consumer inflation in the US for October was reported at 3.2 percent, indicating a slowdown from the 3.7 percent gain recorded in September.



On a monthly basis, the consumer price index for October remained unchanged from the previous month, also reflecting a deceleration from the 0.4 percent increase observed in September.



Reflecting the improved market sentiment, the VIX volatility index, commonly known as the fear index, exhibited a 4.5 percent decline, settling at 14.10. Meanwhile, the 10-year US Treasury yield experienced a 3.9 percent decrease, reaching 4.451 percent.



In currency markets, the dollar index saw a decline of 0.95 percent, falling to 104.63, while the euro strengthened by 1.2 percent against the greenback, reaching USD1.0826.



Precious metals exhibited positive trends, with gold marking a 1.1 percent increase to USD1,968 per ounce, and silver registering a notable 3.3 percent surge, reaching USD23.06.



Oil prices saw an increase of around 1.2 percent, with the global benchmark Brent crude at USD83.56 per barrel and the US benchmark West Texas Intermediate at USD79.25.

