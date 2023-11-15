Hytera Successfully Completes The 8Th ETSI MCX Plugtests

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Hytera Communications (SZSE: 002583), a leading global provider of professional communications technologies and solutions, participated in the 8th MCX Plugtests organized by ETSI at the University of Malaga (UMA) in Spain from October 9th to 13th. Hytera brought a complete solution of MCX AS (application server), MCX Client, and 5G UE (user equipment) and participated in validating the interoperability of a variety of implementations in different scenarios based on 3GPP Mission Critical Services.

Following the ETSI guidelines for interoperability, the MCX Plugtests Test Plan was developed to aid operators and industry customers in deploying new mission critical products more efficiently. The capabilities of Mission Critical Push to Talk (MCPTT), Mission Critical Data (MCData), and Mission Critical Video (MCVideo) – collectively known as MCX services or MCS – were tested during this Plugtests. This year's Plugtests expanded to include testing MCS on 5G networks, in addition to previous tests on 4G networks.

During the Malaga Plugtests, Hytera validated the interoperability of the MCS solution with 14 other vendors. In the 5G network test scenario, Hytera participated with its 5G XSecure Rugged Device PNC560 , making it the sole vendor bringing a complete solution of MCX AS, MCX Client, and 5G UE.

This year's Plugtests witnessed a substantial increase in the number of vendors and observers. The one-week event brought together approximately 40 vendors and nearly 200 registered participants, which included 20 representatives from European and American governments, operators and emergency bodies. Over the course of the week, individuals evaluated more than 360 different MCX (Mission-Critical) and FRMCS (Future Railway Mobile Communication System) test scenarios at the University of Malaga's facilities.

Since its participation in the first MCX Plugtests in 2017, Hytera has kept investing in the end-to-end MCS solution and become one of the few vendors that provide a holistic MCS solution, including LTE infrastructure, network management system, visualized dispatching system, MCS AS, MCS Client and MCS devices.

