Shufti Pro Recognised In The 2023 Gartner® Market Guide For Identity Verification

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Shufti Pro has been recognised as a Representative Vendor in the 2023 Gartner Market Guide for Identity Verification, published on September 7th, 2023.

The report states,“A KYC program fits into an organisation's broader anti-money laundering (AML) program. Thus, identity verification is a pillar of KYC, but identity verification alone is not KYC.”

The users can read and download the report (For Gartner subscribers only).

Citing the Report's Criteria for Selecting the Vendor

Shufti Pro was highlighted among the other identity verification providers in "Note 2: Representative Vendor Selection" on Page 17.

“We're witnessing all the stats and information pertaining to growing threats provided in the report, happening in the real world, which is alarming. Being one of the fastest-growing IDV providers, our aim is to eradicate online fraud from the digital industry. In the future, Shufti Pro's focus will be to improve IDV measures, aiming to eliminate online fraud across the industries,” said Victor Fredung, CEO of Shufti Pro.

Shufti Pro - Accelerating Trust Worldwide

Shufti Pro's identity verification solution helps deliver trust to clients that the user they are onboarding and dealing with is a legitimate identity. It fortifies businesses against the growing threat of financial crime across various industries whilst enabling businesses to comply with regulatory bodies. The company uses a propriety machine learning algorithm,“Shufti Pro's Three Layer AI Model,” capable of detecting spoofing and deepfake attempts with an accuracy of up to 99%.

Shufti Pro's Three Layer AI Model

The company uses an innovative three-layer model to ensure the verification is accurate to the highest level, building trust among businesses and eliminating deepfakes. It includes:



AI (1st layer)

Human review (2nd layer) Quality Check (3rd layer)

Gartner, Market Guide for Identity Verification, 7 September 2023

Disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Shufti Pro

Shufti Pro is a leading IDV service provider offering KYC, KYB, KYI, e-IDV , AML screening, biometric verification, and OCR solutions, accelerating trust worldwide. It has seven international offices and has launched 17+ complimentary IDV products and solutions since its inception in 2017. With the ability to automatically and securely verify over 10,000 ID documents in more than 150+ languages, Shufti Pro proudly serves customers in 240+ countries and territories.

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink