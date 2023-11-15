Will President Ranil Wickremesinghe Contest For The Presidential Election?

(MENAFN- NewsIn) Colombo, Nov 15 (newsin) – Speaking during a meeting with media representatives, the President said the UNP is confident of winning the election.



“They were the only ones who spoke the truth but were forced out of politics. I think that will be their strongest point at the election,” he said.



President Ranil Wickremesinghe further said that his first job will be to ensure that the bankruptcy has been terminated.

“Once we have terminated the bankruptcy we will introduce new plans and at that stage, we will have to decide what is going to happen,” he said.

The President also revealed that his job is to turn the economy around and that the government has come close to the goal.



“I have also introduced, which I want to do without politics, a new economy for Sri Lanka. Let's debate on it. Thereafter, let's see what we are doing,” he added.