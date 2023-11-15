'There Is Nowhere Safe For Gaza's One Million Children To Turn,' Says Executive Director Of UNICEF

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) Ramallah / PNN /

UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell Tuesday issued a statement on her visit to the Gaza Strip, noting that: "inside the Strip, there is nowhere safe for Gaza's one million children to turn."

“Today I visited the Gaza Strip to meet with children, their families and UNICEF staff. What I saw and heard was devastating. They have endured repeated bombardment, loss and displacement. Inside the Strip, there is nowhere safe for Gaza's one million children to turn," Russell said in the statement.

“The parties to the conflict are committing grave violations against children; these include killing, maiming, abductions, attacks on schools and hospitals, and the denial of humanitarian access – all of which UNICEF condemns," she added.