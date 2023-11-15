Gaza: Dozens Killed And Injured In Israeli Airstrikes On Day 40 Of Aggression

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) GAZA / PNN/

25 Palestinian civilians were Wednesday killed, and others were injured, as a result of a series of raids carried out by occupation warplanes on homes in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood in the northern Gaza Strip.

Local sources reported that occupation aircraft bombed a number of homes in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood, leading to the killing of 25 citizens, the majority of whom were children and women.

Sheikh Radwan neighborhood, like all other neighborhoods and residential areas in Gaza City, has been subjected to continuous bombardment, by land, sea and air, since the start of the Israeli aggression on October 7th.