European stocks experience notable surge in Tuesday’s trading session

(MENAFN) During Tuesday's trading session, European stock exchanges experienced a notable rally, culminating in positive gains at the close. The STOXX Europe 600, encompassing approximately 90 percent of the market capitalization across 17 European countries, witnessed an increase of 5.98 points, equivalent to 1.34 percent, ultimately settling at 452.60.



In the United Kingdom, the FTSE 100 displayed a modest uptick of 14 points, translating to a 0.2 percent gain, concluding the day at 7,440. Meanwhile, Italy's FTSE MIB demonstrated more substantial growth, with an addition of 419 points, marking a 1.45 percent increase and reaching a closing value of 29,344.



The standout performer of the day was Germany's DAX 30, which soared by 269 points, or 1.76 percent, concluding the session at an impressive 15,614. Likewise, France's CAC 40 experienced a commendable gain of 98 points, or 1.39 percent, reaching a closing value of 7,185.



Spain's IBEX 35 also contributed to the positive momentum, adding 161 points, equivalent to a 1.71 percent increase, and concluding the second trading day of the week at 9,623. Overall, the European stock markets exhibited resilience and optimism, generating gains across major indices.

