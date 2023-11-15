Swiss Chips Not Vital To Lancet Drone Production: Russia Military Expert

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Deutsch (de) Russischer Experte: Wenn die Drohnen-Chips nicht aus der Schweiz kommen, dann von woanders



Shiryayev also serves as deputy director of the independent Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta.

SWI swissinfo: What is the role of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) also known as drones in the war in Ukraine?

Valery Shiryayev : This system of warfare emerged completely unexpectedly for the United States in the war, but not at all for Russia. This new class of weapons, previously considered marginal, is suddenly playing a huge role. The simplest drones can reach speeds of 100-120km/h. They are flown directly by an operator and can reach five kilometres into the enemy's territory. The most significant damage to the front lines of the troops in the war in Ukraine has been inflicted by such devices and not by super-modern, expensive, and complex machines that Chinese, Korean, and other military forces have been investing in.

Kai Reusser / swissinfo

SWI: So expensive doesn't necessarily mean good?

V.S.: The relationship between quality and price began to change during the American war in Iraq; United States army contractors on the ground were asked to destroy Iraqi infrastructure and bombs at a minimum cost. They started using $20 (CHF18) toys bought in supermarkets to which they attached a remote-controlled engine, and a GoPro camera with tape. This resulted in a device ready to approach an object and safely inspect it from all sides. After that, they disconnected the camera and attached an initiating explosive charge instead. The toy approached the target once more; it exploded, and that's it. It's a disposable, consumable item that costs hundreds or thousands of times less than a complex device that the US Army originally provided to their contractors. For the military, the main indicator of a weapon is its effectiveness, not its cost. I calculated that the components which make up a Shahed 136 Iranian drone cost €1,500 (CHF1,450); that's without the cost of the explosives.