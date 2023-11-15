S&P shows best daily performance since April

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, the S&P 500 delivered its most robust daily performance since April, propelled by a surge in US stocks attributed to a deceleration in inflation.



The index witnessed an 84-point, or 1.91 percent, ascent, concluding the day at 4,495. Simultaneously, the Dow Jones Industrial Average experienced a gain of 489 points, or 1.43 percent, closing at 34,827. The Nasdaq demonstrated notable momentum by surging 326 points, or 2.37 percent, concluding the session at 14,094.



The latest data from the Labor Department revealed that annual consumer inflation in the US moderated to 3.2 percent in October, marking a slowdown from the 3.7 percent increase observed in September. On a monthly basis, the consumer price index for October exhibited marginal change, signaling a deceleration from the 0.4 percent uptick noted in September.



Reflecting the improved market sentiment, the VIX volatility index, commonly known as the fear index, retreated by 4.1 percent to 14.16. Meanwhile, the 10-year US Treasury yield experienced a decline of 3.9 percent, settling at 4.453 percent.



The dollar index exhibited a 1.5 percent decline, falling to 104.08, while the euro strengthened by 1.7 percent against the greenback, reaching USD1.0878.



In the realm of commodities, precious metals displayed positive trends, with gold marking a 0.9 percent increase to USD1,963 per ounce, and silver registering a notable 3.5 percent surge, reaching USD23.09.



Oil prices, on the other hand, demonstrated relative stability, with the global benchmark Brent crude holding at USD82.45 per barrel, and the US benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude at USD78.16.

