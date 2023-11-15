(MENAFN- EQS Group)
Aquis Stock Exchange
Aquis Stock Exchange: Withdrawal from trading
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The following securities will be withdrawn from trading in the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market with effect from market open today, 15 November 2023:
Wheelsure Holdings Plc
Ordinary shares
Symbol: WHLP
ISIN: GB00BM950Z45
Aquis Stock Exchange
Floor 2, 63 Queen Victoria Street, EC4N 4UA
Tel: 0203 597 6361
Email:
Website:
