Enterprise Odisha Conference With Theme SHG To SME To Be Held In Jharsuguda From Dec 15-17

Bhubaneswar, Nov 15

The Enterprise Odisha conference is being organised by the Western Odisha Development Council (WODC) in Jharsuguda district from December 15 to 17.

The conference aims to reflect the slogan of“SHG to SME” and provide an opportunity to the small and medium youth entrepreneurs of western Odisha.

The conference will help in connecting western Odisha with successful entrepreneurs from different parts of India.



The WODC is holding the trade fair to promote commercial enterprises like agriculture, cattle rearing, animal husbandry and horticulture.

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) will be responsible for organising the three-day trade fair. Startup Odisha, Odisha Skill Development Authority, Mission Shakti and Agriculture departments will be included in the event.

Many industries will participate in the exhibition. In addition, local and potential entrepreneurs will be given an opportunity to participate in this exhibition and local residents can enjoy watching the exhibition.

