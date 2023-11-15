India Allows Shipping Of Food Items To Bhutan Amid Export Restrictions

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Nov 15 (KNN) The Indian government has decided to allow

around 103,600 tonnes of food items to be exported to Bhutan under a humanitarian operation, reported Mint.



Two senior government officials told Mint that this move is

an exception for its strategic partners amid export restrictions.

This comes after possible signs of progress in long-running boundary talks between China and Bhutan grabbed India's attention as Beijing stepped up efforts to establish diplomatic ties with the tiny Himalayan kingdom.

In August, it exported 79,000 tonnes of non-basmati white rice to Bhutan, followed by 1.98 million tonnes of the staple to nine other key Asian and African nations, including Singapore, Nepal, Malaysia and the Philippines upon request after India imposed a ban on exports of non-basmati white rice on 20 July.

India will supply 14,184 tonnes of wheat grain, 5,326 tonnes of wheat flour, nearly 15,300 tonnes of maida, suji (semolina) and 48,804 tonnes of broken rice to Bhutan under humanitarian operations, one of the officials said. It will also supply around 20,000 tonnes of sugar to Bhutan, the other official said.

The exports will be done through National Cooperative Exports Ltd, a government export body which was set up under the Multi-State Cooperative Societies (MSCS) Act, 2002 to export agricultural produce and allied items.

“We cannot turn down requests for food items by countries such as Nepal and Bhutan that are dependent on imports to meet their domestic demand. To keep the strategic relationship intact both ways, despite the ban, we are offering help to an extent that doesn't pinch us," the second official added.

Bhutan depends on imports to meet food demand. It mainly imports oil and fuels, base metals, machinery and electrical appliances, vehicles, wood and food. Bhutan's main import partner is India which contributes to around 80% of total imports.

In FY23, India's exports to Bhutan of goods in agricultural commodities, including cereals, spices, meat, dairy and poultry products were USD 148.31 million of total USD 1.07 billion against USD 135.94 million out of a total USD 874.53 million in FY22, according to the ministry of commerce and industry.

(KNN Bureau)