Walmart Growth Summit To Help Msmes Access Cross Border Trade Supply

It will offer export-ready suppliers, micro-medium and small size enterprises (MSMEs) for cross border trade suppliers, and innovative supply chain companies an opportunity to pitch for business.

The application process started on November 9 and registration for the event will close on 11 December.

The two-day event will bring together Indian companies and several dozen Walmart buyers from the United States to evaluate their products for export, with buyers offering real-time, on-the-ground deals and prospects.

Aligned with Walmart's commitment to annually source USD 10 billion of goods from India by 2027, the goal of the event is to partner with the Make in India initiative, increasing exports across categories where India has expertise including food, consumables, health and wellness, general merchandise, apparel, shoes, home textiles and toys.

The event will further enhance Walmart's efforts to support India's ambition to develop the country's supply chain to be a leading participant in global markets, bringing together the Walmart sourcing innovation team and India-based supply chain innovators.

Andrea Albright, Executive VP, Sourcing, Walmart, said:“Walmart has long invested in India, and sees tremendous opportunity in continuing to expand exports with our existing suppliers while developing relationships with new ones. The Growth Summit will help us do just that. A purchase order from Walmart can have ripple effects in communities often enabling suppliers to create new jobs and expand local manufacturing. We're excited to host this event and believe it will be the first of many.”

The company also continues to make a progress by growing and training MSMEs through Walmart Vriddhi, a program launched in 2019 to empower 50,000 entrepreneurs to participate in domestic and global supply chains.



And in 2022, Walmart recruited sellers for items for the company's online marketplace, an effort that drew interest from more than 650 Indian MSMEs.

