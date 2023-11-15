Kerala Textile Deptt With Trichy Administration To Hold Meet On Mini Textile Park

(MENAFN- KNN India) Trichy, Nov 15 (KNN) The Trichy district administration in association with the textiles department will host a meeting to encourage entrepreneurs to develop mini textile parks.

The sensitisation meeting will be held at the collector's office on November 22.

Officials said the scheme for mini parks was launched to promote the textile industry in every district.



Under it, the textiles department would provide a maximum subsidy of 2.5 crore to develop immovable infrastructure for units.

The Tamil Nadu government would also fund the common infrastructure needs. Supportive infrastructure such as a common facility centre comprising labs could also be funded under the scheme.

Investors with a minimum of 2 acres of land and a special purpose vehicle (SPV) with a minimum of three members are required to avail of the subsidies.

Eligible entrepreneurs will be asked to submit a detailed project report of their proposal to the department to avail the subsidies. For additional information, entrepreneurs can contact 04324-299544 and 98432-12584.

