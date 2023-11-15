Empowering Youth For A Sustainable Future And Global Advocacy Through MUN

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, India Oakridge International School Visakhapatnam held the inaugural UNCRC MUN, leaving a significant mark on student advocacy and global dialogues for sustainable development.





Students at the UNCRC Summit





"Sustainable Future is the need of the hour, and it's the responsibility of today's youth to rectify past mistakes”, says Dr. Shalivahan, Director, Department of Petroleum Engineering & Earth Sciences, IIPE, Chief guest at the UNCRC MUN.





Students from diverse schools actively participated in comprehensive two-day discussions, sharing perspectives on crucial Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) such as climate action (SDG 13), life below water (SDG 14), and life on land (SDG 15). They highlighted individual efforts and fostered a collaborative environment dedicated to achieving these vital SDGs. The discussions also touched upon international conflicts, including the Ukraine and Russia war, the Israel and Palestine conflict, and their relevance to the imperative of protecting child rights in conflict zones.





Shaila Bhamidipati , Principal of Oakridge Visakhapatnam, expressed pride in launching the first edition of UNCRC MUN 2023 - "Youth for a Sustainable Future." She highlighted the passionate exploration of UN Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDG) and UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) by students from various schools, emphasising the cultivation of skills, global consciousness, and enduring friendships.

“This transformative platform marks the beginning of a journey where diplomacy is celebrated, and resilient leaders are shaped for a brighter tomorrow in alignment with the SDGs,”

“As we engaged in fruitful debates about environmental and international conflicts, we gained not only a newfound awareness of the world but also an exhilarating experience and a passion for debate”, says Mr. Srivardhan, Secretary General, UNCR MUN 2023 .





Delegates representing different nations emerged from the conference enriched with invaluable insights and a profound sense of accomplishment. They collectively expressed a desire to continue such initiatives, hoping to cultivate a thriving Model United Nations (MUN) culture within the city further.





About Oakridge International School, Visakhapatnam

OIS Visakhapatnam is part of Nord Anglia Education, the world's leading premium school organization with 81+ schools across 33 countries, offering a connected, global education. The school has been consistently ranked No.1 International Day-cum-Boarding School in Andhra Pradesh & Vishakhapatnam for the 8th time. It has also been featured in Forbes and Fortune Magazine among the ' Great Indian Schools of 2018 ' and 'F uture 50 Schools Shaping Success ' respectively. It has been ranked the No.2 International Day-cum-Boarding School in India.





