Mother accidentally shoot teacher, set to be sentenced

(MENAFN) In Virginia, the mother of a 6-year-old who accidentally shot his teacher is set to be sentenced, potentially facing prison time for violating U.S. law by using marijuana while possessing a firearm. Deja Taylor's son took her handgun to school, injuring his first-grade teacher, Abby Zwerner, in January. During the investigation, authorities discovered nearly an ounce of marijuana in Taylor's bedroom, along with evidence of regular drug use in her text messages and paraphernalia.



While marijuana is legal in numerous states, including Virginia, federal charges against Taylor are relatively uncommon. Some U.S. courts in different regions have contested the federal law prohibiting gun ownership for drug users. However, this law remains applicable in many states and has been utilized in cases such as that of Hunter Biden, President Joe Biden's son.



Federal prosecutors in Virginia argue that Taylor's extensive and persistent drug abuse goes beyond occasional or recreational use. They asserted in court filings that her case highlights the dangerous mix of prolonged controlled substance use with a lethal firearm. The prosecutors are seeking a 21-month prison sentence, emphasizing that the case is not merely about marijuana but underscores the perilous circumstances arising from the combination of consistent drug use and firearm possession.

