Wholesale prices in Germany see 4.2 percent YoY drop in October

(MENAFN) Wholesale prices in Germany experienced a substantial 4.2 percent year-on-year drop in October, the most significant decline since May 2020, as per official data released on Wednesday.



This marks the seventh consecutive month of decrease, primarily attributed to a base effect, according to statistics from Destatis. The notable factor contributing to this decline was a 16.8 percent annual reduction in the prices of mineral oil products.



"Lower year-on-year wholesale prices were also recorded for grain, unmanufactured tobacco, seeds and animal feeds (-24.8 percent), chemical products (-22.1 percent), metals and metal ores (-14.8 percent), and waste and scrap (-14.3 percent)," it pointed out.



Conversely, there was a notable upswing in prices for specific categories in Germany during October. Notably, there was a substantial surge of 13.1 percent in the prices of fruit, vegetables, and potatoes compared to the same period the previous year.



Furthermore, sugar, confectionery, and bakery products experienced a significant 11.4 percent increase, while beverages recorded a 7.9 percent rise, and live animals saw a notable uptick of 6.8 percent from the preceding year.



Analyzing the data on a monthly basis, it was observed that wholesale prices inflation exhibited a decrease of 0.7 percent in October.

