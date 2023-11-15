US Stresses Importance Of Protecting Hospitals, Patients In Gaza

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan stressed that the US does not want to see gun battles in hospitals in Gaza, affirming the importance of protecting hospitals and patients.

He said in a press conference at the White House that the US position on this matter is clear, as hospitals must be protected and able to work effectively so that medical care can be provided to patients.

He added that evacuation routes must be safe when people are evacuated from one hospital to another to ensure continuity of care.

At dawn Wednesday, the Israeli occupation forces stormed part of Al-Shifa Medical Complex, west of Gaza City, after besieging it for the sixth day in a row.

According to eyewitnesses from inside the complex reported hearing the sounds of gunfire in the compounds courtyards, the Palestinian News Agency (WAFA) said.

WAFA explained that a state of panic and fear prevailed among patients, displaced people, and medical staff inside the hospital after the occupation forces stormed the hospital.

